1 killed, 1 injured in accident involving MRI at U of Utah Hospital

One person was killed and another was injured when an MRI machine fell to the ground outside of University of Utah Hospital Sept. 15, the Salt Lake City-based organization said.

Workers were moving the machine from the fourth floor to the first floor of the hospital around 11 a.m. The incident took place outside and fell near a loading dock on the west side of the building.

The worker killed was contracted to move the MRI machine. He fell alongside the medical imaging machine. The patient was transferred to the University of Utah Hospital's emergency department, where he died.

Another contracted employee suffered a minor injury.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn that someone tragically died in this incident and our hearts go out to the family," Alison Flynn Gaffney, executive director of University Hospital service lines and system planning, said in a news release. "We will work [with] all parties involved to understand what happened and identify the root cause, but our immediate concern is supporting all those affected."