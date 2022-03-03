Best hospitals for patient experience in the Midwest — 78 make the list

- Small
Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Midwest using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.
The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.
The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. CMS said users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal."
Below, Becker's compiled a list of all the hospitals with a five-star patient experience summary rating in the 12 states that make up the Midwest.
Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)
Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)
Salem Township Hospital (Salem)
Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)
OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)
Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)
Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)
Iowa City VA Medical Center
Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond
Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion
Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)
Orange City Area Health System
Regional Medical Center (Manchester)
Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)
Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center (Wichita)
Manhattan Surgical Hospital
Mercy Specialty Hospital-Southeast Kansas (Galena)
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)
Salina Surgical Hospital
Bronson LakeView Hospital (Paw Paw)
Eaton Rapids Medical Center
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)
Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)
Lake Region Healthcare Corp. (Fergus Falls)
New Ulm Medical Center
Perham Health
River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)
Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)
Welia Health (Mora)
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)
Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O'Neill)
Boone County Health Center (Albion)
Community Medical Center (Falls City)
Lincoln Surgical Hospital
Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)
Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)
Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)
York General Hospital
Fargo VA Medical Center
Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Ohio
88th Medical Group-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)
Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)
Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital
Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
Selby General Hospital (Marietta)
Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
University Hospitals-Geneva Medical Center
South Dakota
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)
Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)
Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital
VA Black Hills Health Care System-Fort Meade
Wisconsin
Columbus Community Hospital
Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)
Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)
Grant Regional Health Center (Lancaster)
Madison VA Medical Center
Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)
Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)
Mercy Walworth Hospital & Medical Center (Lake Geneva)
Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)
Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)
Osceola Medical Center
Richland Hospital (Richland Center)
River Falls Area Hospital
Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)
Southwest Health Center (Platteville)
Stoughton Hospital Association
The Monroe Clinic
Tomah Memorial Hospital
Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)
Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)
Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)