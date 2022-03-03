Best hospitals for patient experience in the Midwest — 78 make the list

Gabrielle Masson - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Midwest using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals. 

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. CMS said users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal."

Below, Becker's compiled a list of all the hospitals with a five-star patient experience summary rating in the 12 states that make up the Midwest.

Illinois

Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)

Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)

Salem Township Hospital (Salem)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

Indiana

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Iowa

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond  

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion 

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Orange City Area Health System  

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Kansas 

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center (Wichita)

Manhattan Surgical Hospital  

Mercy Specialty Hospital-Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)

Salina Surgical Hospital 

Michigan 

Bronson LakeView Hospital (Paw Paw)

Eaton Rapids Medical Center  

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center

Minnesota 

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)  

Lake Region Healthcare Corp. (Fergus Falls)

New Ulm Medical Center   

Perham Health  

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)  

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin) 

Welia Health (Mora)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

Nebraska

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O'Neill)

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Lincoln Surgical Hospital

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)

York General Hospital  

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center 

Jamestown Regional Medical Center 

Ohio

88th Medical Group-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base 

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center  

Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital 

Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

University Hospitals-Geneva Medical Center  

South Dakota

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital  

VA Black Hills Health Care System-Fort Meade 

Wisconsin

Columbus Community Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Grant Regional Health Center (Lancaster)

Madison VA Medical Center 

Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)

Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)

Mercy Walworth Hospital & Medical Center (Lake Geneva)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Osceola Medical Center  

Richland Hospital (Richland Center)

River Falls Area Hospital 

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

Stoughton Hospital Association 

The Monroe Clinic 

Tomah Memorial Hospital  

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles