Best hospitals for patient experience in the Midwest — 78 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Midwest using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. CMS said users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal."

Below, Becker's compiled a list of all the hospitals with a five-star patient experience summary rating in the 12 states that make up the Midwest.

Illinois

Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)

Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)

Salem Township Hospital (Salem)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

Indiana

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Iowa

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Orange City Area Health System

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Kansas

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center (Wichita)

Manhattan Surgical Hospital

Mercy Specialty Hospital-Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Michigan

Bronson LakeView Hospital (Paw Paw)

Eaton Rapids Medical Center

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center

Minnesota

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)

Lake Region Healthcare Corp. (Fergus Falls)

New Ulm Medical Center

Perham Health

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

Welia Health (Mora)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

Nebraska

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O'Neill)

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Lincoln Surgical Hospital

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)

York General Hospital

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Ohio

88th Medical Group-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center

Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital

Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

University Hospitals-Geneva Medical Center

South Dakota

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

VA Black Hills Health Care System-Fort Meade

Wisconsin

Columbus Community Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Grant Regional Health Center (Lancaster)

Madison VA Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)

Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)

Mercy Walworth Hospital & Medical Center (Lake Geneva)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Osceola Medical Center

Richland Hospital (Richland Center)

River Falls Area Hospital

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

Stoughton Hospital Association

The Monroe Clinic

Tomah Memorial Hospital

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)