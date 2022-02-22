Michigan hospitals with a 5-star patient experience rating

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in Michigan using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The HCAHPS summary star rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals. The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four.

Users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal," according to CMS.

The hospitals below received a five-star patient experience summary rating.

Michigan's top-rated hospitals for patient experience:

Bronson LakeView Hospital (Paw Paw)

Eaton Rapids Medical Center

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center