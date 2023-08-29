Yale researchers find possible new route for cancer treatment

Mariah Taylor

New Haven, Conn.-based Yale researchers found removing extra chromosomes from cancer cells inhibits tumor formation and could be a new route for cancer treatment.

The study, published July 6 in Science, used CRISPR Targeting to target extra chromosomes, known as aneuploidy, in melanoma, gastric cancer and ovarian cell lines. Researchers removed a long portion of chromosome 1, which is found in several cancers and linked to disease progression.

The study found aneuploidies play a role in cancer development and eliminating them stunts growth potential. Aneuploidy also causes "collateral therapeutic vulnerabilities that can be targeted to selectively eliminate cells with chromosome dosage imbalances," researchers wrote.

