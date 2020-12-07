Oncologist to sue Montana health system after sudden dismissal

Tom Weiner, MD, a former oncologist at St. Peter's Health in Helena, Mont., plans to file a lawsuit against the health system after his dismissal in November, reports the Independent Record.

In a letter addressed to the paper's editor and citizens of Helena, Dr. Weiner claims that the hospital criticized his treatment of a patient before taking his badge and blocking him from its computer system on Oct. 15. In a separate interview with the Independent Record, he said the actions taken against him were "extremely unusual," but declined to expand on the specific patient's treatment.

On Nov. 12, Dr. Weiner claims hospital officials forced him to take a "voluntary leave of absence" and told him if he kept quiet, they wouldn't submit a damaging report to the National Practitioner Data Bank. St. Peter's allegedly terminated him Nov. 17 as a result of "its criticism of my care of an additional six patients out of the thousands I have treated during the past 24 years," Dr. Weiner wrote in the letter.

"St. Peter's has left me no choice but to defend my reputation from a professional assassination," Dr. Weiner wrote. "Although it is the last thing in the world I want to do as a longtime resident of Helena, my attorneys will be filing a lawsuit against St. Peter’s and potentially others to put an end to this ridiculous smear campaign."

An earlier, class-action lawsuit filed Nov. 13 against St. Peter's claims Dr. Weiner's former patients were left unassigned to a new physician after his sudden absence, resulting in gaps in their care.

St. Peter's leaders told the Independent Record Dec. 4 that they hadn't yet seen the letter and declined to comment before reviewing the document.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to St. Peter's for comment and will update the report as more information becomes available.

