4 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are four recent cancer partnerships and affiliations formed since Nov. 12.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a partnership announcement to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. The Department of Veterans Affairs partnered with Durham, N.C.-based Duke University and Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine to expand access to care and clinical trials for veterans with breast cancer. The partnership is part of the VA's National Women Veterans Oncology System of Excellence.

2. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine joined Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope's AccessHope program, which helps employers share cancer information and expert opinions with their employees. The collaboration will allow program members and their oncologists to be matched with Northwestern cancer specialists to aid in case review and treatment recommendations.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based OneOncology, a national partnership of oncology practices, and South San Francisco-based Genentech formed a multiyear partnership to advance access to clinical trials and personalized cancer care at community oncology centers.

4. Patients at Mercy Health-Lorain Cancer Center in Elyria, Ohio, will now have access to specialists from The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center–Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus.

More articles on oncology:

Cancer among teens, young adults up 30% since 1973

Cancer patient to lose coverage for UCHealth Specialist due to anthem plan change

5 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.