5 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Here are five hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers that have expanded their cancer care facilities or shared plans to open new centers since Nov. 18.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health unveiled a $45 million plan Nov. 18 to centralize the region's cancer care with a 140,000-square-foot cancer center, aiming to start construction next summer.

2. Little Rock, Ark.-based CARTI, a cancer center provider, is bringing its sixth comprehensive cancer center to El Dorado, Ark., and is starting construction this month. The center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.

3. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare is adding a $10 million cancer center to its St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill., after leaving a joint venture community cancer center. The new center is expected to open in the summer and will eventually be part of OSF's larger Peoria Cancer Center set to open in 2023.

4. Exeter (N.H.) Hospital presented a $9 million plan to add a 6,417-square-foot expansion to its cancer center. If approved on Dec. 3, the project will break ground in the spring of 2021.

5. Canton, Ohio-based Aultman Health Foundation is seeking donations for its 77,600-square-foot Timken Family Cancer Center that will place all patient-centered cancer care services under one roof when it opens in the spring or summer of 2021.

