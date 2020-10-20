4 recent cancer care partnerships

Below are four recent partnerships and affiliations centered on cancer care.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center is providing hematology-oncology services for Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, effective Oct. 1.

2. Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health recently partnered with Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology team to provide services at the Requard Radiation Oncology Center in the Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health, according to Kent County News.

3. The Winship Cancer Institute of Atlanta-based Emory University has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance of Irving, Texas-based Caris Life Sciences, announced Oct. 20.

4. Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, UT Austin Oden Institute for Computational Engineering and Sciences, and UT Austin Texas Advanced Computing Center launched a collaboration to develop new approaches to improve outcomes for oncology patients.

