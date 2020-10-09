Erlanger, Vanderbilt-Ingram partner for cancer care

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center will provide hematology-oncology services for Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

The professional service agreement, announced Oct. 8, establishes Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center as Erlanger's exclusive contracted provider of adult inpatient and outpatient hematology-oncology services. Vanderbilt-Ingram will provide medical direction and hematologists and oncologists to Erlanger.

The agreement does not affect Erlanger's relationship with its medical staff, and it does not prevent other hematologist-oncologists from providing care in Erlanger's hospitals.

The partnership gives Erlanger patients access to second opinions from Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center subspecialists, representation at molecular tumor boards (meetings where providers discuss cancer treatment plans), clinical trials and specialty procedures.

