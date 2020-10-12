Indiana University names new cancer center director

Indiana University School of Medicine has named Kelvin Lee, MD, director of the IU Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Lee, a medical oncologist and multiple myeloma research, will also serve as the senior associate dean of cancer research and the H.H. Gregg professor of oncology at the IU School of Medicine in Indianapolis.

He previously served as the immunology chair at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and co-led the center's tumor immunology and immunotherapy program for twelve years.

Dr. Lee will officially step into his new role in January, succeeding Patrick Loehrer, MD, who has held the cancer center's director position since 2009.

