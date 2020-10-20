UT Austin, MD Anderson's cancer data partnership names first 5 projects

Five projects have been granted funding from the oncology data science partnership between the University of Texas Austin and the MD Anderson Cancer Center, according to the university.

The initiative was launched in June as a collaboration in oncological data and computational science, allowing researchers to explore new ways to treat and prevent cancer. Here are the first five projects to be awarded funding from the partnership:

Development of a patient-specific mathematical model for predicting cancer treatment response and design of new therapies for triple-negative breast cancer patients.



Personalization of radiology and chemotherapy using computational models of underlying biology to improve survival for brain cancer patients.



Development of faster and more accurate MRI imaging through mathematical modeling and massively parallel distributed computing.



Improvement of proton therapy planning and delivery through a platform that combines mathematical algorithms and high-performance computing.



Integration of a new mechanistic model of tumor growth with advanced MRI imaging to show tumors' underlying metabolic alterations.

More articles on oncology:

Viewpoint: Online oncology forums can feed confirmation bias

Oncologists alarmed by missed diagnoses, screenings linked to COVID-19

4 recent cancer care partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.