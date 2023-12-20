Northwestern expands cancer center with $51M gift

The Northwestern Medicine St. George Cancer Institute opened its expanded services thanks to a $51 million gift, the Chicago Tribune reported Dec. 20.

The Orland Park, Ill.-based center opened in summer 2022, but the gift, from the St. George Corporation, allowed the system to expand services and specialties offered, including hematology, medical oncology, lab services, nutritional counseling, social work, full-service infusion suites and specialty pharmacy. It features nine infusion exam rooms and 13 infusion bays.

Timothy Kuzel, MD, will be medical director of the institute.