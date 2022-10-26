Miami Mount Sinai cancer center to open 2025

Miami, Fla.-based Mount Sinai Medical Center's Irma and Norman Braman Cancer Center is on schedule to open in September 2025, Miami Today News reported Oct. 25.

In early October, the center was approved by the city of Miami Beach design review board.

"We are very near to getting our permit for the parking garage expansion, which is part of the enabling project," Gino Santorio, the medical center’s president & CEO, told Miami Today. "We're finalizing the design development plan, which will be completed at the end of this month, and that includes all the interior design as well."

The cancer center will be more than 200,000 square feet and provide support services and a holistic approach to cancer care.