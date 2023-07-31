Happy 100th birthday to chemotherapy pioneer

Cancer care pioneer Irwin Krakoff, MD, celebrated his 100th birthday July 20.

In addition to treating patients, particularly those with leukemia, for 40 years, Dr. Krakoff is credited with expanding the role of chemotherapy in cancer treatment. His work modernized cancer care beyond the conventional treatments — radiotherapy and surgery — available in the mid-20th century, according to an article published on LinkedIn about Dr. Krakoff's career.

In 1947, Dr. Krakoff earned his medical degree from the Ohio State University in Columbus, completed his internship at Mount Sinai Hospital in Cleveland and finished his residency at Boston City Hospital. He returned stateside in 1953 after a stint in the U.S. Navy in Japan and became a research fellow in chemotherapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Dr. Krakoff's research at MSK focused on purine metabolism and the development of new cancer drugs. His work identified that allopurinol prevents urate nephropathy, a prior challenge in treating leukemia and lymphoma.

Dr. Krakoff worked for a decade, beginning in 1983, as head of the division of medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston before retiring.

In the LinkedIn article, Dr. Krakoff offered advice to up-and-coming oncologists: "Try to work with and learn from the best in the field. Surround yourself with smart people and encourage and mentor those who will come behind you."