6 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are six recent cancer care-related partnerships and affiliations formed since March 15.

1. The University of Alabama at Birmingham partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Augusta (Ga.) University and GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer on research aimed at improving participation from Black communities in lung cancer clinical trials, according to a March 15 announcement.

2. Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health and the University of Utah's Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City are considering an affiliation that would expand access to cancer care in the region, the Independent Record reported March 21.

3. U Health Bloomington (Ind.) Hospital announced a partnership with the Cancer Support Community's South Central Indiana branch March 23. CSC will provide the hospital's cancer patients and their families free support services.

4. Northwest Ohio will soon be getting a new cancer center through a partnership between Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute and the Toledo (Ohio) Clinic, according to an April 6 announcement.

5. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston partnered with TriSalus Life sciences, an immuno-oncology company, to evaluate the efficacy of SD-101, an investigational drug, against solid tumors of the liver and pancreas, the organizations said April 8.

6. Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists, a group with 19 practices in the Dallas region, joined the US Oncology Network April 1.

