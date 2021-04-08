New Ohio cancer center result of Karmanos, Toledo Clinic partnership

Northwest Ohio will soon be getting a new cancer center through a partnership between Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute and the Toledo (Ohio) Clinic, according to an April 6 announcement.

The freestanding facility in Maumee, Ohio, is slated to begin treating patients in the spring of 2022.

The cancer center will house multiple services, including diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory and genetic counseling, among others. It will include 22 exam rooms and 24 infusion bays. Karmanos will run the facility's radiation oncology program, with all other medical oncology services overseen by both Karmanos and the Toledo Clinic, according to a news release.

The center will also offer the region's cancer patients access to clinical trials.

Karmanos is one of the country's 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, bringing Ohio its third NCI-designated center.

"With that designation comes a significant increase in research protocols and clinical trials, as well as continued efforts to improve the standard of care in cancer treatment," said Mike D'Eramo, chief administrative officer at the Toledo Clinic.

