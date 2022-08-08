4 cancer research programs receiving funding over $5M  

Here are four cancer research donations and grants over $5 million that Becker's has covered since June 15:

1. The University of Virginia Cancer Center received gifts totaling $5.75 million from anonymous donors to speed the development of new treatments for rare blood cancers, according to an Aug. 4 press release from the university.

2. Researchers at Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a four-year, $25 million federal grant to learn how to destroy metastatic breast cancer cells before they can spread.

3. Researchers at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine received a $9.5 million grant Aug. 1 to investigate the most common form of esophageal cancer in the U.S.

4. St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine received a $5.3 million grant June 28 from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health for lung cancer recurrence research efforts.