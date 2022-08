Researchers at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine received a $9.5 million grant Aug. 1 to investigate the most common form of esophageal cancer in the U.S.

Funded by the National Cancer Institute Program Project, the research will focus on how esophageal cells remodel themselves in response to chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, which makes them more vulnerable to cancer-causing mutations, as well as prevention strategies.