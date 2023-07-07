38 top oncology AAPI physicians, per Castle Connolly

Thirty-eight oncologists made Castle Connolly's list of top Asian American and Pacific Islander physicians.

The "2023 Top AAPI Doctors" list, part of Castle Connolly's diversity, equity and inclusion initiative, honors 350 physicians across 35 states and 63 specialties. The list was compiled based on nominations from physicians' peers. Nominees were assessed on qualifications, education, leadership appointments, outcomes data and more.

According to the 2020 census, Asian American and Pacific Islanders are the fastest-expanding racial group in the nation.

Here are the top 38 AAPI oncologist physicians:

Sanjay Ahuja, MD. Pediatric hematology-oncology, UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital (Cleveland)





Cynthia Anderson, MD. Radiation oncology, Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center (Jacksonville, Fla.)





Omar Atiq, MD. Medical oncology, UAMS Medical Center (Little Rock, Ark.)





Seema Bhat, MD. Hematology, The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)





Sarat Chandarlapaty, MD. Medical oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center





I-Wen Chang, MD. Medical oncology, NHCI Suburban Hematology-Oncology Associates (Duluth, Ga.)





Simon Cheng, MD. Radiation oncology, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Medical Center (New York City)





Dennis Chi, MD. Gynecologic oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)





Fumiko Chino, MD. Radiation oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth (Middletown, N.J.)