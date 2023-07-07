38 top oncology AAPI physicians, per Castle Connolly

Thirty-eight oncologists made Castle Connolly's list of top Asian American and Pacific Islander physicians.
The "2023 Top AAPI Doctors" list, part of Castle Connolly's diversity, equity and inclusion initiative, honors 350 physicians across 35 states and 63 specialties. The list was compiled based on nominations from physicians' peers. Nominees were assessed on qualifications, education, leadership appointments, outcomes data and more.
According to the 2020 census, Asian American and Pacific Islanders are the fastest-expanding racial group in the nation.
Here are the top 38 AAPI oncologist physicians:
- Sanjay Ahuja, MD. Pediatric hematology-oncology, UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital (Cleveland)
- Cynthia Anderson, MD. Radiation oncology, Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center (Jacksonville, Fla.)
- Omar Atiq, MD. Medical oncology, UAMS Medical Center (Little Rock, Ark.)
- Seema Bhat, MD. Hematology, The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
- Sarat Chandarlapaty, MD. Medical oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- I-Wen Chang, MD. Medical oncology, NHCI Suburban Hematology-Oncology Associates (Duluth, Ga.)
- Simon Cheng, MD. Radiation oncology, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Medical Center (New York City)
- Dennis Chi, MD. Gynecologic oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)
- Fumiko Chino, MD. Radiation oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth (Middletown, N.J.)
- Chau Dang, MD. Medical oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Jennifer Fu Carney, MD. Medical 0ncology, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu)
- June Hou, MD. Gynecologic oncology, Columbia Doctors (New York City)
- Lewis Hsu, MD. Pediatric hematology-oncology, University of Illinois Health (Chicago)
- Wainwright Jaggernauth, MD. Radiation oncology, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (Bryan, Ohio)
- Shiv Khandelwal, MD. Radiation oncology, UVA Culpeper (Va.) Medical Center
- Bhavana Konda, MD. Medical oncology, Ohio State Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care
- Geoffrey Ku, MD. Medical oncology, MSK Gastrointestinal Oncology (New York City)
- Nancy Lee, MD. Radiation oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Philip McCarthy, MD. Hematology, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)
- Shakeel Modak, MD. Pediatric hematology-oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Ronald Myint, MD. Medical oncology, Affiliated oncologists (Chicago Ridge, Ill.)
- William Oh, MD. Medical oncology, Ruttenberg Treatment Center (New York City)
- Laeton Pang, MD. Radiation oncology, Cancer Center of Hawaii (Honolulu)
- Rekha Parameswaran, MD. Hematology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Rubina Qamar, MD. Medical oncology, Aurora Cancer Care (Honolulu)
- Sameek Roychowdhury, MD. Medical oncology, Ohio State Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care (Columbus)
- Sagar Sardesai, MD. Medical oncology, The James Cancer Hospital
- Sonia Seng, MD. Medical oncology, Southcoast Physicians (Fall River, Mass.)
- Bhuvana Setty, MD. Pediatric hematology-oncology, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
- Urvi Shah, MD. Medical oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Yukio Sonoda, MD. Gynecologic oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Rama Suresh, MD. Medical oncology, Washington University Physicians
- Shyam Tanguturi, MD. Radiation oncology, Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
- Premal Thaker, MD. Gynecologic oncology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis)
- Nitin Verma, MD. Hematology, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group (Largo, Md.)
- Saiama Naheed Waqar, MD. Medical oncology, Washington University Physicians
- Yoshiya Yamada, MD. Radiation oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Imran Zoberi, MD. Radiation oncology, Washington University Physicians