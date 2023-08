Two more cancer drugs are in short supply, according to the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

These drugs are the latest in a growing list of oncology medications in short supply:

Azacitidine injections: Three drugmakers stopped making 100 milligram solutions of the leukemia drug.

Iobenguane I-131 injections: Progenics Pharmaceuticals stopped making two solutions because of low demand for the oncology medication.