$16.2M gift to boost brain cancer research at MD Anderson

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has received a gift of  $16.25 million for brain cancer and neuroscience research, according to a July 18 news release shared with Becker's

The gift was made by Howard and Susan Elias and will be used as the catalyst donation to fund cross-disciplinary research in the field of neuroscience. 

"Our focus is on unraveling the fundamental scientific principles driving the cancer-neuroscience interaction," Frederick Lang, MD, a neurosurgeon at MD Anderson said in a statement. "These advances will drive prevention, early detection and possibly even cures for neurological cancers; will lead to strategies to overcome the adverse effects of cancer treatments on the nervous system; and will address mental health needs in cancer patients, with the ultimate result of dramatically improving outcomes."

