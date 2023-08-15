11 cancer hospitals ranked by ED visits for outpatient chemotherapy: CMS

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Cancer Center had the fewest emergency department visits for patients receiving outpatient chemotherapy, CMS found.

The Prospective Payment System-Exempt Cancer Hospital Quality Reporting Outcomes dataset evaluated the percentage of patients who received outpatient chemotherapy treatment at exempt cancer hospitals for all cancer types except leukemia who were admitted to the hospital within 30 days after treatment.

Here are the 11 hospitals ranked by emergency department admission rates:

1. Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Buffalo, N.Y.): 4.2 percent

2. USC Kenneth Norris Jr. Cancer Hospital (Los Angeles): 4.5 percent

2. Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia): 4.5 percent

4. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Tampa, Fla.): 4.6 percent

5. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (Miami): 5 percent

5. City of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital (Duarte, Calif.): 5 percent

7. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston): 5.4 percent

8. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City): 5.7 percent

9. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Institute (Seattle): 6 percent

10. University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center (Houston): 6.7 percent

11. James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (Columbus, Ohio): 6.9 percent