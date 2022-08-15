Tower Health taps Dr. Ann Blakenhorn as vice president of nursing

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Ann Blakenhorn, DNP, RN, vice president of nursing clinical practice, education and patient safety, the health system said Aug. 12.

Dr. Blankenhorn is the former chief nursing officer at the health system's Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital. Prior to that, she was the senior director of clinical operations at Tower Health's Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

In her new systemwide role, Dr. Blakenhorn will oversee nursing clinical practice, professional development, infection prevention, patient safety, nursing informatics and patient education.