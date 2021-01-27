Nurse at New York hospital killed in snowplow accident

A nurse at Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital was struck and killed by a vehicle plowing snow in the parking lot of the facility Jan. 26, according to the Glens Falls Police Department.

Police have identified the nurse as Kristen Stevenson, 33. The driver of the vehicle was a hospital employee, Rodger Maher, 59, police said.



The accident occurred about 5 p.m. in the back of the hospital near a series of loading docks.



Police said that their preliminary investigation found Ms. Stevenson unknowingly walked behind the vehicle that was plowing snow as it was backing up. The truck then struck Ms. Stevenson.

When police arrived, medics were providing first aid to her. She later died from her injuries.

The hospital said the Upstate New York community is mourning her loss.



"Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and colleagues. The accident is still under investigation at this time, so no other details are available," the hospital stated.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021.