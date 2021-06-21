New York nursing home boosts CNA pay by 65% in hopes of recruiting more staff

Some certified nursing assistants at Lewis County (N.Y.) Health System's Residential Health Care Facility are getting a $9 per hour raise, reports CBS' WWNY-TV.

Certified nursing assistants will now be paid $20 to $23 an hour, compared to $13.98 an hour, CEO Gerald Cayer said June 18, according to WWNY-TV.

Additionally, licensed practical nurses will receive a $2.50 per hour raise across all pay scales.

The wage increases are to thank employees for their hard work and compete for the best staff members, Mr. Cayer told WWNY-TV. The system hopes to bring between 25 and 35 new employees on board soon.