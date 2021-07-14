National nurses organization urges CDC to reinstate universal mask wearing

National Nurses United urged CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to reinstate the agency's recommendation that everyone wear masks in public, regardless of vaccination status, in a July 12 letter.

This comes as the delta COVID-19 variant, first detected in India, fuels surges across the U.S. As of July 14, COVID-19 hospitalizations were trending upward in 31 states.

"It should come as no surprise that cases are rising following the rapid reopening of many

states and the removal of public health measures, including the CDC’s May 13 guidance

update that told vaccinated individuals they no longer needed to wear masks, observe

physical distancing, avoid crowds, or get tested or isolate after an exposure, within only a

few exceptions," the letter said. "The CDC’s guidance failed to account for the possibility — which preliminary data from the United Kingdom and Israel now indicates is likely — of infection

and transmission of the virus, especially variants of concern, by fully vaccinated individuals."

The union also urged the CDC to: