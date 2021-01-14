Kentucky nurse fired after attending Capitol riot

A Kentucky nurse who worked at Evansville, Ind.-based Ascension St. Vincent hospital said she was fired after attending the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Nashville FOX affiliate WZTV reported Jan. 13.

Lori Vinson, RN, told the station she believes her employer went too far and has appealed the decision with the hospital.

"I felt like what I had done was justified, and so I just said [to my employer] I would do this all over again tomorrow. I'm sorry that you don't see my worth," Ms. Vinson said.

"The doors were open, people were filing through, there were no signs that said, 'Do not enter,"" she said. "There were no cops saying, 'Don't come in,'" adding she disagrees with those who inflicted damage on Capitol grounds.

Ms. Vinson said the FBI questioned her about her involvement and did not charge her with anything, though the agency did not confirm whether it will charge her.

Ascension St. Vincent told WZTV it declined to comment on specific employee matters.

