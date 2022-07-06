Jefferson Health boosts staffing flexibility with 'Nursing SEAL Team'

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is aiming to give nurses more flexibility with where they work through a new "Nursing SEAL Team," the health system said July 6.

More than two dozen registered nurses are currently on the SEAL Team, which stands for service, excellence, advocacy and leadership. Participating nurses are deployed to various acute care locations based on anticipated staffing needs for medical/surgical, telemetry, progressive care and intensive care units.

Nurses can choose whether they'd like to work across multiple divisions, states or across the system's entire footprint. At present, more than 20 percent of these nurses float across the entire 18-hospital system.

Jefferson Health launched the initiative in June and said it plans to add more positions in response to increased interest from internal and external nurses.

"This innovative approach to nurse staffing is a game changer for Jefferson patients," Daniel Hudson, MSN, RN, vice president of nursing administration and operations for Jefferson Health, said in a news release. "We are building this SEAL team by paying them competitively and giving them something they really desire — a different work experience on any given day."