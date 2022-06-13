HCA to open 8th nursing school with Galen

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to open its eighth nursing education campus in partnership with Galen College of Nursing.

The Asheville, N.C., campus is slated to open in September. St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Galen College of Nursing joined HCA in January 2020. With the opening of the newest campus, Galen will have 13 campus locations and is expecting its enrollment total to reach 10,000 this year.

About 1,900 HCA employees are enrolled at Galen College of Nursing, according to a June 13 news release from Galen and HCA. The 183-hospital system employs more than 93,000 nurses.

"Our partnership with Galen College of Nursing enhances our ability to care for our patients and support our nurses while helping to address the national nursing shortage," said Sam Hazen, CEOof HCA. "Nurses are the backbone of our organization, and we look forward to continuing to work with Galen to advance the practice of nursing and nursing education."

Galen has opened seven other campuses in Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia and Texas since joining HCA.