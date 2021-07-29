AORN conference goes all virtual amid COVID-19 surge 

The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses has canceled its in-person Global Surgical Conference & Expo due to rising COVID-19 case counts in Florida.

The event was set to take place Aug. 7-10 in Orange County, where COVID-19 positivity rates have tripled from 4.3 percent to nearly 14 percent in one month.

The association said it was disappointed to cancel the live event, but did so to prioritize the health and well-being of all attendees and staff.

"Additionally, we do not want to potentially burden Orlando's healthcare system with an influx of almost 5,000 visitors during this public health epidemic," the organization said in a statement on its website.

The association said it's working to expand its virtual expo to include many of the sessions that were planned for the live event and will share more information as soon as possible.

To learn more, click here.