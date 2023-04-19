ANA, NNU react to workplace violence bill's reintroduction

More than 70 percent of nurses, on average, are directly affected by workplace violence incidents at least once per month, according to research. They're more susceptible to experiencing violent incidents while at work than nearly every other profession, which has prompted Congress to push forward a bill to address it.

The Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act was first introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in February 2021 and passed in April 2021 but did not move forward to the Senate.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, who reintroduced it into the House and Senate on April 18.

If passed, the act would require workplaces in the healthcare and social service sectors to develop comprehensive violence prevention plans.

Both the American Nurses Association and National Nurses United came out with statements of support for the legislation April 18, stating they believe legislation like this will move the needle forward to meaningfully advance protections for nurses and healthcare workers across the country.

"Nurses have been punched, kicked, bitten, and choked or threatened with extreme violence. Tragically, some nurses have even lost their lives after being attacked on the job," Deborah Burger, RN, president of NNU, said in a statement. "This is why we urgently need legislative action to hold our employers accountable, through federal OSHA, for having a prevention plan in place to stop workplace violence before it occurs."

The bill is critical to advancing safety in the profession, as oftentimes nurses may not even feel supported in reporting instances of violence, according to the ANA. Mandating that organizations have plans in place to protect their workers will also keep nurses in the profession, the organization argues.

"A workplace culture that values silence over safety is just another form of violence. And while the marks they leave may not be as visible as a bruise, cut or bite, they are deeply scarring in their own way, and can often push good, desperately needed nurses out of the profession," Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, president of the ANA, said in a statement. "Nurses at risk of assault should not have had to wait for OSHA to act, which is why we are so grateful for the steadfast support of Rep. Courtney and Sen. Baldwin, who have guided this bill across multiple administrations."