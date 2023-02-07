6 organizations launching nursing programs

Here are six organizations launching or expanding nursing programs:

Glendale-based Arizona College of Nursing is opening a campus in Cincinnati, which will offer a bachelor's in nursing program.



State University of New York nursing programs are set to receive more than $1.4 million from the state to increase enrollment.



Methodist Fremont (Neb.) Health and the Fremont Public Schools partnered on a high school nursing training program.



Oklahoma City University and Oklahoma City-based SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital partnered to provide nursing students with a mentor and give two hospital employees an opportunity to receive a master's in nursing each year.



Irving Elementary School in Bloomington, Ill., created The Mini Nurse Academy, an after-school program designed to teach 20 third- through fifth-grade students the ins and outs of being a nurse.



Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona University is using a $6.4 million grant to expand its accelerated nursing programs by offering full-tuition scholarships to 240 students.