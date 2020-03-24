5 Delaware hospitals with the best nurse-patient communication scores

The following hospitals in Delaware received top marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for nurse communication.

At least 80 percent of patients at these five hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019, the most recent data available.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus (Dover)

Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus (Milford)

Beebe Medical Center (Lewes)

Christiana Hospital (Newark)

Wilmington VA Medical Center

