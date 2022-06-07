3 recent developments in the aftermath of RaDonda Vaught's conviction

Here are three key developments since former nurse RaDonda Vaught’s conviction over a fatal medical error in 2017.

1. Nurses started lobbying for legislation to end the criminalization of medical errors, dubbed "RaDonda's Law," in the wake of Ms. Vaught's sentencing.

2. Nurses and other supporters raised more than $38,000 in two days to cover Ms. Vaught's administrative fees from the Tennessee Board of Nursing, according to NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

3. RaDonda Vaught spoke out about her criminal case for the first time in an exclusive interview with ABC News.



"I will never be the same person," she said in the interview. "It's really hard to be happy about something without immediately feeling guilty. She could still be alive, with her family. Even with all the system errors, the nurse is the last to check."