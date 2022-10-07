3 hospitals that earned Magnet status in September

Three hospitals received Magnet designation for the first time in September, while another 13 were redesignated, according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

AANC's Magnet Recognition Program, first developed in 1990, recognizes hospitals for their excellence in nursing services.

Three hospitals that received Magnet designation in September:

NYU Langone Hospital (New York City)

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Cape Cod (East Sandwich, Mass.)

Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

Thirteen hospitals that were redesignated: