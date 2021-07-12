24 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 24 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Muncie, Ind.-based Ball Memorial Hospital seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer of its east central region.

3. Phoenix-based Banner Health's Sterling (Colo.) Regional Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Charleston, W.Va.-based Highland Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Medical Center seeks a vice president-chief nursing officer.

6. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio, seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health seeks a senior vice president and chief nursing executive.

10. Peoria, Ill.-based UnityPoint Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer.

11. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.

12. Regency Hospital-Meridian (Miss.) seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its New Braunfels, Texas, location.

14. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Decatur, Ill., location.

15. Alameda (Calif.) Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oakland, Calif., location.

16. Edinburg, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital seeks a senior director and chief nursing officer.

17. Syracuse, N.Y.-based SUNY Upstate Medical University seeks a chief nursing officer.

18. Winner (S.D.) Regional Healthcare Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

19. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital.

20. Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

21. Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer/vice president of nursing at its Grafton, Wis., location.

22. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at its Dublin, Ga., location.

23. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.

24. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.