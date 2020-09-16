12 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 12 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Garberville, Calif.-based Southern Humboldt Community Healthcare District seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Beaumont Hospital, Taylor (Mich.) seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. A new Trinity Regional Hospital in Sachse, Texas, seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

6. Lafayette-based Indiana University Health Arnett and West Central Region seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Plainfield, Ind.-based Hoosier Behavioral Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Lewistown-based Central Montana Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer or chief clinical officer.

9. Memphis, Tenn.-based Le Bonheur Children's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.

10. Blair, Neb.-based Memorial Community Hospital and Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

11. Community Health Centers of Burlington (Vt.) seeks a chief nursing officer.

12. Orlando, Fla.-based University Behavioral Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

More articles on nursing:

6 top nursing stories of the summer

5 nurse leadership styles to know

Good vs. unforgettable nurse leaders: 3 CNOs identify the key differences

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.