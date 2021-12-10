10 best gifts for nurses, nursing students

With the holiday season approaching, leaders and colleagues may be searching for what to gift their nursing teams.

Here are 10 of the best gifts for nurses or nursing students this year, pulled from Nurse.org:

  1. Nurse bag
  2. Badge clip, lapel pin or stethoscope ID
  3. Yeti tumbler
  4. Cell phone sanitizer 
  5. Blackout curtains
  6. Fitbit Versa
  7. Keurig K-mini coffee maker
  8. Multi-cooker
  9. Compression socks 
  10. Deep-kneading foot massager

