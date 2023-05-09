Yale New Haven, Northeast Medical Group settle overbilling allegations

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health and Northeast Medical Group in Bridgeport, Conn. — a physician and associated provider group affiliated with the health system — agreed to pay $560,718 to resolve allegations they overbilled Medicare and the state of Connecticut.

Yale New Haven and Northeast Medical Group allegedly falsely billed Medicare and Medicaid for services purportedly provided at Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital by physicians and advanced practice providers, according to a May 9 news release from the Connecticut attorney general's office. The services, however, were actually performed by advanced practice providers alone; those services are reimbursed at a lower rate.

The allegations were brought forth via a whistleblower complaint and were followed up by a joint state and federal investigation, according to the release.

Medicare's share of the settlement is $110,042, according to the release. The whistleblower will receive $106,536 of the settlement.