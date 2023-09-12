Woman charged with impersonating a nurse for 3 years

A 35-year-old Texas woman has been charged with aggravated identity theft after she allegedly impersonated a nurse for three years.

Nora Avila allegedly worked as a nurse at multiple home health companies in the Laredo, Texas, area from January 2017 through December 2019, according to a Sept. 11 Justice Department news release. She also allegedly obtained employment as a nurse trainer through the Job Corps program and was assigned to train future nurses.

Ms. Avila was taken into custody by police Sept. 11 and faces three charges of making false statements related to healthcare matters and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine for each count.