UChicago Medicine to pay $14M in wrongful death lawsuit verdict

The University of Chicago Medical Center has been found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a boy who died at age 4, and must pay $14 million to the family, The Chicago Tribune reported March 14.

The jury awarded the $14 million to the estate of Oluwasemilore Praise Oyedapoafter reaching a verdict following a three-week trial on March 8.

The boy's mother, Omotola Oyedapo, was rushed to the hospital via ambulance during the summer of 2016 with abdominal pain and low blood pressure. But after arriving, it seems no physician assessed the 33-week pregnant mother's condition. There were no records of her being seen, the lawsuit alleged.

Less than one hour later, Ms. Oyedapo was taken to the labor and delivery department where they found the baby's heart rate had slowed and proceeded to perform an emergency cesarean section, the Tribune reported.

After the birth, the team found that Ms. Oyedapo experienced placental abruption. There was a lack of oxygen being delivered to the baby's brain because of the condition, which causes the placenta to separate from the uterus prior to delivery. It ultimately caused the baby boy to develop hypoxic ischemic brain injury. He was subsequently diagnosed with cerebral palsy due to his brain injury.

He died in late 2020 at age 4 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, which was linked to the brain injury, according to the Tribune.

Becker's reached out to UChicago Medicine to request comment. This story will be updated should new information become available.

UChicago Medicine did decline the Chicago Tribune's request for comment.