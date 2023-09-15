Texas pharmacist convicted for role in pill mill

A pharmacist in Houston was convicted for her role in a pill mill pharmacy that unlawfully dispensed more than 100,000 opioid pills in exchange for cash.

From January 2014 to January 2018, Deanna Winfield-Gates worked as a relief pharmacist at Health Fit Pharmacy, according to court documents. The pharmacy dispensed controlled substances to drug traffickers in exchange for money, often based on prescriptions that were fraudulent and issued in the names of physicians whose identities were stolen, according to a Sept. 14 news release from the Justice Department.

Ms. Winfield-Gates was convicted of one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Three co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy.