St. Louis hospital opens amid name controversy

The Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital opened in mid-January amid a lawsuit filed with the hopes of forcing the hospital to change names, radio station KMOX reported Jan. 26.

The hospital has 15 emergency room beds and three additional inpatient beds. Since opening, it has served 42 people, according to hospital officials.

The hospital is being scrutinized for using Mr. Phillips' name and spurred a nurse protest in July. A lawsuit filed by the Homer G. Phillips Nurses' Alumni group argues the name violates its trademark and developers appropriated the name to "trade on and profit from" the original hospital's name recognition.

The federal trademark infringement lawsuit, filed in July 2022, was set to start trial Jan. 8 but has been delayed several times.

Joseph Dulle, an attorney for the hospital, said at the time his clients believe they are honoring the tradition of Mr. Phillips "by doing just what he attempted to do" by adding a full-service healthcare facility in North St. Louis.