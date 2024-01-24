Security guard suspected in Kentucky hospital bomb threat

Six months after a bomb threat was received at Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital, police have arrested a hospital security guard.

A bomb threat was texted into the hospital July 6, according to a Jan. 23 Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department. Executing search warrants, police found information from online platforms and phone and bank records they said identified the potential suspect as 19-year-old Gabriel Frith.

Mr. Frith worked at the hospital as a security guard for a private company, NBC affiliate WLEX reported Jan. 23. On Jan. 18, police arrested Mr. Frith and have charged him with terroristic threatening in the second degree.

"Georgetown Community Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care, safety and service to our patients, and we take safety concerns very seriously," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "We are aware of the arrest of a contract employee that occurred on Jan. 18 and have been cooperating with the local authorities who are investigating this matter. This employee is no longer affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital."

Charges are pending against Mr. Frith in Lexington, Ky., for similar incidents, according to the Facebook post.