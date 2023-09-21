Patient escapes Mercy hospital on foot: Police

St. Louis County Police Department officers are looking for a patient who escaped custody while receiving treatment at St. Louis-based Mercy Hospital South, Fox2 reported Sept. 20.

Tommy Boyd, 45, was in Missouri Department of Corrections custody when he was taken to the hospital on Sept. 20 for treatment. At around 4:30 a.m., police were called when Mr. Boyd was found missing.

Hospital staff said they last saw him around 3:54 a.m., and security footage showed him walking out of the hospital.

Mr. Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence for statutory sodomy.

"Early this morning, a prison inmate in the custody of two correction officers escaped custody while at Mercy South," Joe Poelker, a hospital spokesperson, told Becker's. "There was no physical confrontation, no one was hurt, and video surveillance, which we have shared with police, shows the escapee leaving the hospital. There is no evidence he is still on campus, but to ensure the safety of everyone, we are conducting a complete search of all our buildings."