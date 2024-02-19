OU Health settles pharmacy lawsuit for $140K

Oklahoma City-based OU Health paid $140,000 to settle allegations of violating recordkeeping laws in its pharmacy department, according to the Justice Department.

The Drug Enforcement Administration accused OU Health Pharmacy-OU Health Physicians Building of accepting blank-signed DEA Form-222s between 2020 and 2022. The forms are used to order controlled substances — in which a laboratory acts like a pharmacy as the "supplier" — to track the medications and avoid diversions.

The health system's pharmacy provides controlled substances to patients, and historically served controlled substances to OU Health physician clinics.

Becker's has reached out to the system for comment and will update the story if more information becomes available.