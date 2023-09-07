Oklahoma nurse pleads guilty to replacing ICU pain killers with water

An Oklahoma nurse pleaded guilty to replacing pain medication with tap water.

Rebecca Holloway, 32, was a nurse in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, Okla., according to a Sept. 5 Justice Department press release. She admitted to stealing fentanyl and hydromorphone and refilling empty vials with tap water before returning them to the controlled storage locker in March and April of 2022.

A Mercy spokesperson told Becker's, "As soon as leaders became aware of an issue April 22, 2022, involving a co-worker, the co-worker was removed from patient care and Mercy began looking into the situation. The appropriate state and federal authorities were notified as required by state and federal law. The co-worker was terminated May 6, 2022, as a result of Mercy's internal investigation."

Ms. Holloway was charged and pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with consumer products, which has a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Her sentencing is at a later date.