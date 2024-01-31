Ohio health system accused of web-tracking violations

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System is facing a lawsuit that accuses it of sharing patient information with third parties, ClassAction.org reported Jan. 30.

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 19, alleges that Adena used web-tracking technology on its website and MyChart patient portal that collected and shared users' information and online messages with other companies, which then used the data for personalized advertising.

The web-tracking tools used were from Google and Facebook. The lawsuit alleges that the use of these tools violates state and federal privacy laws.

Adena isn't the only health system facing a lawsuit regarding web-tracking technologies. Currently, more than 18 hospitals and health systems are facing lawsuits regarding the pixel technology on websites and patient portals.