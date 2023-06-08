Nurse testifies against surgeon in connection to patient death

A nurse anesthetist testified June 7 in a case against his former co-worker, a plastic surgeon who is facing charges of reckless manslaughter in connection to a patient's death in 2020, FOX affiliate KDVR reported.

Rex Meeker, who has since surrendered his license, worked alongside Geoffrey Kim, MD, a plastic surgeon, for 10 years as an independent contractor. In August of 2019, a 19-year-old patient lost consciousness after receiving anesthesia for a procedure at Dr. Kim's outpatient surgery center. The patient slipped into a coma that lasted for 14 months and died in October of 2020.

According to court proceedings cited by KDVR, Dr. Kim is accused of directing his staff not to call 911 for more than five hours after the patient lost consciousness. He is charged with reckless manslaughter, negligent homicide and obstructing telephone services. Mr. Meeker, who administered anesthesia to the patient, testified June 7 that he witnessed Dr. Kim perform CPR and resuscitate the patient's heartbeat and that the surgeon ordered his staff not to call 911. Five hours later, Dr. Kim agreed to have the nurse anesthetist call 911.

Mr. Meeker originally faced charges in the patient's death. Those charges have since been dismissed, though he agreed to surrender his license in December 2021 after the state nursing board determined he had a duty to call emergency services despite any orders from the surgeon. Dr. Kim's attorney claims the sedatives administered by Mr. Meeker, not the delay, are what ultimately led to the patient's death.

The trial is expected to last into the week of June 12.