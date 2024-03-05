NP arrested for prescribing thousands of pills while unemployed

A nurse practitioner is accused of writing fake prescriptions for thousands of oxycodone pills while unemployed, TribLive reported March. 4.

Joseph Sapp, 55, of Penn Township, Pa., allegedly wrote prescriptions for existing people who were not his patients and nonexistent people over the course of years. He allegedly worked with another 55-year-old man to collect pills at pharmacies in two Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. He reportedly used the names of physicians who he had worked with in the past to authorize the prescriptions, since as a nurse practitioner he is only allowed to practice under supervision.

Mr. Sapp admitted to writing the fake prescriptions. He is charged with acquisition by misrepresentation, forgery, criminal use of a communication facility and related offenses.